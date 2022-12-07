© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2022

Published December 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Delta's Unhoused Part 2.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Horse Country, formerly Delta Basecamp, was closed on Nov.9, 2022 by the City of Delta

A number of questions have been raised concerning the closure of a homeless encampment west of Delta last month. Lisa Young recently spoke with Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry via phone about the city’s ongoing efforts to provide services to Delta’s Unhoused population.

The Town of Paonia will host a meet and greet for the three town administrator finalists on Dec. 12 reports the Delta County Independent. The meeting open to the public will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Paonia Town Hall. The three finalists for town administrator are Guy Patterson, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young