KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2022

A number of questions have been raised concerning the closure of a homeless encampment west of Delta last month. Lisa Young recently spoke with Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry via phone about the city’s ongoing efforts to provide services to Delta’s Unhoused population.

The Town of Paonia will host a meet and greet for the three town administrator finalists on Dec. 12 reports the Delta County Independent. The meeting open to the public will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at Paonia Town Hall. The three finalists for town administrator are Guy Patterson, Evan Bolt and Melissa Fields-Allgeyer.