© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
DebbieGriffith.JPG
Delta County
/
KVNF
The Colorado Assessors’ Association honored Delta County's Debbie Griffith as the 2022 Colorado Assessor of the Year at its annual conference held earlier this month.

Delta County Assessor Debbie Griffith was honored as the 2022 Colorado Assessor of the Year at its annual conference held earlier this month. Griffith is officially retiring this January, but will assist the Assessor's Office through reappraisal. Her coworkers praised the longtime county employee for her extensive knowledge of the Colorado Property Tax Assessment.

Delta-Montrose Electric Association has appointed Jack Johnston as the cooperative’s new CEO. Johnston will begin leadership of the member-owned cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate, on January 9th. Before coming to DMEA, Johnston served as CEO of La Junta-based Southeast Colorado Power Association.

The Montrose Municipal Court located on South Cascade Avenue will be temporarily relocating to the Montrose Public Safety Complex at 434 South First Street for up to three months due to renovations.

State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses. 45 infected horses have died or been euthanized, reports the Denver Post. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning over the weekend. The agency said it’s working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate the horse deaths.

The Colorado River is in crisis. Forty million people depend on its water, and the supply is shrinking due to climate change. Policymakers met in Las Vegas last week to discuss its future, but didn’t emerge with any new commitments to significantly cut back demand. That leaves hydropower facilities in jeopardy at the nation’s largest reservoirs, and a murky picture of the river’s future.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Delta CountyDMEACity of MontroseColorado River
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young