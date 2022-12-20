KVNF Regional Newscast: December 20, 2022

Delta County Assessor Debbie Griffith was honored as the 2022 Colorado Assessor of the Year at its annual conference held earlier this month. Griffith is officially retiring this January, but will assist the Assessor's Office through reappraisal. Her coworkers praised the longtime county employee for her extensive knowledge of the Colorado Property Tax Assessment.

Delta-Montrose Electric Association has appointed Jack Johnston as the cooperative’s new CEO. Johnston will begin leadership of the member-owned cooperative and its broadband subsidiary, Elevate, on January 9th. Before coming to DMEA, Johnston served as CEO of La Junta-based Southeast Colorado Power Association.

The Montrose Municipal Court located on South Cascade Avenue will be temporarily relocating to the Montrose Public Safety Complex at 434 South First Street for up to three months due to renovations.

State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses. 45 infected horses have died or been euthanized, reports the Denver Post. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning over the weekend. The agency said it’s working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate the horse deaths.

The Colorado River is in crisis. Forty million people depend on its water, and the supply is shrinking due to climate change. Policymakers met in Las Vegas last week to discuss its future, but didn’t emerge with any new commitments to significantly cut back demand. That leaves hydropower facilities in jeopardy at the nation’s largest reservoirs, and a murky picture of the river’s future.