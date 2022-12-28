© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
PaoniaCo.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Paonia, Colorado

Residents within the town of Paonia will see an increase in water, trash and sewer rates in the new year, reports the Delta County Independent. Water base rates are increasing across the board at $3 per month. Trash rates are increasing. A single can will rise from $17 to $25; Standard use $23 to $30; heavy user $30 to $45; two-yard dumpster $50 to $60 and three-yard dumpster $60 to $70. Sewer rates are also increasing. Residential in-town from $38 to $55; Out of town residential from $57 to $60; in-town commercial rates from $38 to $60 and out-of-town commercial rates from $55 to $60.

The State of Colorado has hired a director for its new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. Colorado wildlife managers are looking to reverse a decline of elk in the southwestern quarter of the state, reports the Denver Post.

It’s been some 80 years since thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to live in internment camps in our region. Now the National Park Service is developing plans to restore one of those sites, in southeast Colorado.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Town of PaoniaColorado Parks & Wildlife
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young