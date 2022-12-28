NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2022

Residents within the town of Paonia will see an increase in water, trash and sewer rates in the new year, reports the Delta County Independent. Water base rates are increasing across the board at $3 per month. Trash rates are increasing. A single can will rise from $17 to $25; Standard use $23 to $30; heavy user $30 to $45; two-yard dumpster $50 to $60 and three-yard dumpster $60 to $70. Sewer rates are also increasing. Residential in-town from $38 to $55; Out of town residential from $57 to $60; in-town commercial rates from $38 to $60 and out-of-town commercial rates from $55 to $60.

The State of Colorado has hired a director for its new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. Colorado wildlife managers are looking to reverse a decline of elk in the southwestern quarter of the state, reports the Denver Post.

It’s been some 80 years since thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to live in internment camps in our region. Now the National Park Service is developing plans to restore one of those sites, in southeast Colorado.

