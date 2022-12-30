© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days.
We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org.
We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 30, 2022

By Lisa Young
Published December 30, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST
Desalination.jpg
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
As parts of our region face lingering drought, some states are looking for new ways to create fresh water. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports on one idea that’s gaining traction.

As parts of our region face the worst drought in 1,200 years, some states are looking for new ways to create fresh water. In today’s KVNF Farm Friday USDA meteorologist, Brad Rippey, looks at increasing precipitation in much of the West for the final week of this year. In our second KVNF Farm Friday report. Gary Crawford and USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer look at how many acres of soybeans U.S. farmers plan to plant this spring.

Today we wrap up our series, Saving Amache. We explain more about the National Park Service’s plan to preserve Amache. It’s one of the Japanese American internment camps built in our region during World War Two. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

It’s not too late to make a donation to your Mountain Grown Community radio station. A Year-end gift of $60 or more will get you a cool 2023 Calendar featuring the pets of KVNF. Sustaining members can request a complimentary calendar by going to kvnf.org

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Water CrisisU.S. Department of AgricultureAmache National Historic Site
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young