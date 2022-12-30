KVNF Regional Newscast: December 30, 2022

As parts of our region face the worst drought in 1,200 years, some states are looking for new ways to create fresh water. In today’s KVNF Farm Friday USDA meteorologist, Brad Rippey, looks at increasing precipitation in much of the West for the final week of this year. In our second KVNF Farm Friday report. Gary Crawford and USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer look at how many acres of soybeans U.S. farmers plan to plant this spring.

Today we wrap up our series, Saving Amache. We explain more about the National Park Service’s plan to preserve Amache. It’s one of the Japanese American internment camps built in our region during World War Two. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

