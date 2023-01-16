© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 16, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Lisa Young
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day is observed on the third Monday of January. King was born on January 15, 1929. The first federally recognized MLK Day was in 1986. The holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. All 50 states made it a state government holiday by 2000. The holiday is recognized as a day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader's life and legacy.

Avian Influenza or (Bird Flu) has been detected in the geese population at Confluence Park in Delta according to the Colorado Department of Wildlife. Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect humans. Confluence Park is open and safe for general recreational use, however, people should take precautions when handling or cleaning game and wild bird carcasses should be kept away from domestic poultry.

Angry voices filled the meeting room last week during a public hearing by the Delta County Planning Commission. One individual actually called for the hanging of Delta County Planning Director Carl Holm. The hearing to consider changes relating to lot size variation and reviewing a recycling-renewable energy facility is part of an ongoing update to the Land Use Code adopted in January 2021. The next planning commission’s meeting is scheduled for Wednesday January 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
