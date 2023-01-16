KVNF Regional Newscast: January 16, 2023

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day is observed on the third Monday of January. King was born on January 15, 1929. The first federally recognized MLK Day was in 1986. The holiday is similar to holidays set under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. All 50 states made it a state government holiday by 2000. The holiday is recognized as a day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader's life and legacy.

Avian Influenza or (Bird Flu) has been detected in the geese population at Confluence Park in Delta according to the Colorado Department of Wildlife. Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect humans. Confluence Park is open and safe for general recreational use, however, people should take precautions when handling or cleaning game and wild bird carcasses should be kept away from domestic poultry.

Angry voices filled the meeting room last week during a public hearing by the Delta County Planning Commission. One individual actually called for the hanging of Delta County Planning Director Carl Holm. The hearing to consider changes relating to lot size variation and reviewing a recycling-renewable energy facility is part of an ongoing update to the Land Use Code adopted in January 2021. The next planning commission’s meeting is scheduled for Wednesday January 25 at 5:30 p.m.

