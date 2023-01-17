KVNF Regional Newscast: January 17, 2023

A bill drafted by three Colorado Democrats that would ban the purchase of so-called “assault weapons'' could be introduced this legislative session, reports Colorado Public Radio. The bill would not require people to give up legally owned guns.

The death of a 29-year-old man at Powderhorn Ski Resort,two weeks ago, has been ruled an accident by the Mesa County Coroner. The man's name will not be released at the request of the family.

Montrose Regional Health recently received an “A” Grade on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. The index is the first ranking to measure social responsibility of more than 36 hundred U.S. hospitals nationwide.