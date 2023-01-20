© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 20, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
USDA Organic
USDA rules will be changes for Organic Farming

The nation's organic food industry will soon be operating under a new set of USDA rules and regulations. You can find more information on the new organic food industry rules and when they will go into effect at USDA dot org.

Vehicles are cutting the lives of animals short as they move across roadways, however, researchers have found one possible solution help them live longer.

K-G-N-U's Alexis Kenyon spoke with Jonathan McMillan, Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, about the new state efforts to address the state's growing gun violence epidemic.

Be sure and tune into KVNF Monday through Friday for NPR’s Morning Edition. Our newest NEWS team member Cassie Knust will be live on air at 6:30 A.M. to bring you local and regional news, community information and avalanche updates.

Thanks for listening to and supporting KVNF, your Mountain Grown Community Radio for Western Colorado

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
