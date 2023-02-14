KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2023

Ouray County commissioner’s road agreement with Ouray Silver Mines has reached an impasse, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. Commissioners plan to close County Road 361 to vehicle access and revert to over-the-snow travel on March 1. Negotiations with mining officials regarding a winter maintenance agreement hit a wall, prompting a unanimous vote from commissioners to cease work on a draft contract. They plan to wait until the mine has new ownership to reopen the issue.

The 6700 Road extension project is a go after Montrose City Council approved an almost four point six million dollar contract, reports the Montrose Daily Press. With funds and a contractor secured, work can now begin to connect the road from Sunnyside to Miami. Currently, 67 Hundred Road is separated by the stretch between the two lesser roads, forcing traffic down side streets.

The Bureau of Land Management held its 12th and final in-person public input meeting last week regarding plans to help accelerate the momentum of the clean energy economy, reports the Daily Sentinel. The BLM hopes to update the 2012 Western Solar Plan, which would include expanding the reach of the project in an effort to heighten solar production. The current plan oversees six states, including Colorado, Nevada and Arizona.