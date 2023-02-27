KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2023

Jimmy Carter served one term as President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Carter recently entered Hospice Care with his family at his side. In 2015 on the publication of his memoir, former President Carter spoke with K-G-N-U and Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran.

Supporters for the Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion in Montrose cited a need for gravel during a county hearing, reported the Montrose Daily Press. Montrose County commissioners are holding their decision to grant a special use permit until March 6. The hearing attracted dozens of dissidents and backers of the permit at the Event Center for the commissioners' first public hearing. Attendees opposing the permit pointed to various issues, including traffic, water, health and property values. Dissenters also collected more than 1,300 signatures petitioning against the special use permit.