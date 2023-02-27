© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
jimmy-carter-portrait.jpg
The Carter Center
/
KVNF
President Jimmy Carter in Atlanta, Georgia 1993

Jimmy Carter served one term as President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Carter recently entered Hospice Care with his family at his side. In 2015 on the publication of his memoir, former President Carter spoke with K-G-N-U and Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran.

Supporters for the Farm Source Gravel Pit expansion in Montrose cited a need for gravel during a county hearing, reported the Montrose Daily Press. Montrose County commissioners are holding their decision to grant a special use permit until March 6. The hearing attracted dozens of dissidents and backers of the permit at the Event Center for the commissioners' first public hearing. Attendees opposing the permit pointed to various issues, including traffic, water, health and property values. Dissenters also collected more than 1,300 signatures petitioning against the special use permit.

KVNF Regional Newscast President Jimmy CarterMontrose County
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
