KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2023

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty of obstruction of government operations, but acquitted on a charge that she obstructed a peace officer, reports the Daily Sentinel. She is to be sentenced on April 10. The maximum penalty for the conviction, which is the lesser of the two charges, is up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine. The two misdemeanor charges stem from an incident that occurred at Main Street Bagels on Feb. 8 of last year, when investigators with the District Attorney’s Office tried to execute a search warrant to seize Peters’ iPad. When Peters obstructed that attempt, the investigators called the Grand Junction Police Department, who ended up arresting Peters.

When tickets for the 2023 Telluride Bluegrass Festival went on sale back in the fall, they sold out online in minutes. But, keeping a long tradition alive, Planet Bluegrass set aside an additional 1000 festival passes specifically for locals. Last week, our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner KOTO teamed up with the Bluegrass Festival for an in-person, locals-only ticket sale.

Saturday and Sunday is “All About Beaver Weekend” in Paonia. The educational event is sponsored by the Western Slope Conservation and Colorado Farm and Food Alliance. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Pete Kolbenschlag from the Colorado Food and Farm Alliance about the two day event.