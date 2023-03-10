© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is seen in a Feb. 10 booking photo. Peters is under investigation for alleged election security breaches.
Mesa County Sheriff's Department via AP
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is seen in a Feb. 10 booking photo. Peters is under investigation for alleged election security breaches.

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty of obstruction of government operations, but acquitted on a charge that she obstructed a peace officer, reports the Daily Sentinel. She is to be sentenced on April 10. The maximum penalty for the conviction, which is the lesser of the two charges, is up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine. The two misdemeanor charges stem from an incident that occurred at Main Street Bagels on Feb. 8 of last year, when investigators with the District Attorney’s Office tried to execute a search warrant to seize Peters’ iPad. When Peters obstructed that attempt, the investigators called the Grand Junction Police Department, who ended up arresting Peters.

When tickets for the 2023 Telluride Bluegrass Festival went on sale back in the fall, they sold out online in minutes. But, keeping a long tradition alive, Planet Bluegrass set aside an additional 1000 festival passes specifically for locals. Last week, our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner KOTO teamed up with the Bluegrass Festival for an in-person, locals-only ticket sale.

Saturday and Sunday is “All About Beaver Weekend” in Paonia. The educational event is sponsored by the Western Slope Conservation and Colorado Farm and Food Alliance. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Pete Kolbenschlag from the Colorado Food and Farm Alliance about the two day event.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Tina Petersbeaversfarming
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust