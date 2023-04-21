KVNF Regional Newscast: April 21, 2023

On today’s Farm Friday livestock producers in our region have been hit hard by this winter’s weather. That’s why several states have asked the federal government for relief. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel visited a cattle operation to see how they’re weathering the storms.

The City of Montrose begins its week-long celebration of Earth Week beginning today. The city will host a variety of events and community activities. The theme for the 2023 celebration is "Naturally Montrose." During Earth Week city leaders encourage everyone to take time to get outside and enjoy the area. Saturday residents are encouraged to visit a local farm or stop by the local Farmer’s Market downtown at Centennial Plaza.

KVNF's Lisa Young takes a look at one bill sponsored by State Rep. Matt Soper moving could have a big impact on our Western Colorado economy, that is if the measure can get through before the end of the legislative session.

