NEWS KVNF Regional Newscast: May 4, 2023

A Delta PD and SWAT operation ended in a high risk arrest in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent. Several individuals were taken into custody following a confrontation involving law enforcement's forced entry into a property. At 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Delta Police Department reported in a news release that it was a "high risk operation" and that all residents in the immediate area were advised to stay indoors and shelter in place until further notice. The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 6:30 p.m. According to officers on the scene, Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team led the investigation with DPD officers assisting.

Hwy 133 CLOSED at Bear Creek Tuesday night due to flooding - that’s Mile Marker 16 between Bowie and Somerset. The culvert under Hwy 133 for Bear Creek failed and the highway washed out, leaving no alternative route and no access to/from Somerset from Paonia. Delta County’s emergency manager told the KVNF news team that Delta County, Pitkin and Gunnison County are actively coordinating with North Fork EMS, Paonia Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, and Carbondale Fire for Emergency Services. More information will be shared by CDOT when available. Visit CoTrip.org for the latest information. There are road blocks in-place and crews monitoring the situation around the clock.

Mesa County commissioners met behind closed doors Tuesday to discuss new allegations of possible improper financial actions from inside the Department of Public Health, reports the Daily Sentinel. The county has little control over the health agency because it has its own governing board. The public notice for that executive session offered little justification for the meeting, other than to say it was to get legal advice “regarding conduct” of the Mesa County Health Department. But an email from County Attorney Todd Starr said the session was intended to discuss “financial misdeeds” by the department in addition to those discovered during a targeted audit the county had commissioned earlier this year. That audit found discrepancies in how the department was handling outside contracts, and questioned some of the expenditures it had been paying in recent years. As a result, the commissioners called on the department to fire its executive director, but the five-member Board of Public Health declined to do so.

Pollinator advocacy groups have been lobbying lawmakers for years to increase legal protections for bees and other animals that play important roles in the food and flora ecosystems. And their activities are starting to result in policy changes. This week/Tuesday Colorado lawmakers passed SB 266, which will limit the use of neonicotinoid pesticides. This bill now heads to the governor’s desk. KGNU's Shannon Young spoke with Ellen Montgomery, public land director with Environment Colorado.

Springtime brings numerous opportunities to get outdoors with the whole family. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details on a fun athletic event at Crossroads Trails System in Hotchkiss.