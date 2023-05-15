KVNF Regional Newscast: May 15, 2023

Classes were canceled at Palisade High School Friday morning after a bomb threat targeted school buses on Route 72, according to a district news release. Mesa County School District Safety and Security received a Safe2Tell tip involving the threat early Friday morning. The threat was specific to the last bus stop at Palisade High School. The news report noted that after an extensive investigation and exhausting all information and leads, the district was unable to determine the credibility of the threat. Due to the unexpected closure, the school’s graduation practice was rescheduled to take place at Stocker Stadium. Palisade High School’s senior class is graduating tonight at 6 p.m. No additional threats were made against any other district schools or facilities in Mesa County.

Mountainfilm announced its full festival lineup for its 45th edition, according to the Telluride Daily Planet. The Memorial Day weekend event slates 105 films, including 70 premieres. One of North America’s oldest film festivals, Mountainfilm has also been dubbed one of the “coolest” fests in the world. The festival will take place over the Memorial Day weekend, May 25-29, in Telluride. Included in the film roster are 22 features and 83 shorts curated into 12 programs, including environmental, social justice and adventure-themed films.

Seventeen are world premieres, including feature films such as “Trees, and Other Entanglements,” which weaves stories of the interconnected lives of humans and trees through time. “Impossible Town,” a story of family obligations and environmental injustices in Appalachia; and “Patrol,” which exposes the dark world of conflict, beef and ancestral Indigenous lands in Nicaragua. Mountainfilm will also share the world premiere of “Earthside,” a film that captures one of the last expeditions of Mountainfilm hero Hilaree Nelson as she embarks on an all-women adventure above the Arctic Circle. This film will be screened on Sunday at High Camp as part of a tribute to Nelson and celebration of her life. The Hilaree Nelson Tribute is free and open to the public.

Students from around Delta County School District participated in the Western Slope Conservation Center’s annual Conservation Days held in Paonia. KVNF’s Lisa Young caught some sun for this story.

Last Monday, the Colorado legislature passed a bill that will expand resources for cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSUT and KSJD's Clark Adomaitis has more.

Federal officials once again want to reform the permitting process for energy projects. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey reports.