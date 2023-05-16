KVNF Regional Newscast: May 16, 2023

Reports submitted to Safe2Tell reached an all-time high last month, according to The Daily Sentinel. The report follows a call made to Safe2Tell last Thursday night involving a bomb threat targeting one of the Mesa County bus routes. The bus was scheduled to make its final stop at Palisade High School. Last month, Safe2Tell saw the most reports statewide than any other month in the program’s history. April recorded over 3,000 reports, with 295 suicide threats, 267 reports of bullying and 255 school complaints. Compared to March, April marked a 28% statewide increase in report volumes. False reports made up 2.7% of all reports submitted to Safe2Tell this school year. A false report contains inaccurate information with the intent to harm, injure or bully someone.

Mesa County continues to see a number of positive economic indicators from 2022 including an increase in new business filings rolling into 2023. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

On May 2, the Colorado River District and the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, hosted a State of the River meeting to give an update on the condition of the Colorado River and its local tributaries. The meeting in Glenwood Springs had a sizable turnout, with speakers from a variety of demographics and industries that are all affected by the Colorado River’s runoff and flows. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KDNK’s, Hattison Rensberry spoke with the Sopris Sun’s water reporter Olivia Emmer who attended the meeting.