KVNF Regional Newscast: May 19, 2023

A bit of good news regarding the Highway 133 closure between Paonia and Somerset. Elise Thatcher, spokesperson for CDOT, says plans are underway for temporary repairs.

On today’s Farm Friday Feature we take a look at the Montrose Farmers Market open every Saturday until October. The market located at historic Centennial Plaza in the heart of downtown Montrose starts at 9:00 am and runs until 1:00 p.m. every weekend ….rain or shine.