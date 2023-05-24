KVNF Regional Newscast: May 24, 2023

Creditors who say they’re owed nearly $10 million from the owners of the Revenue-Virginius Mine have asked a Ouray County judge not to approve a proposed sale to Silver X Mining. According to the Ouray Plaindealer, one former owner of the mine is also objecting to the sale agreement, claiming it would reject a royalty interest on minerals mined from the property. The Canada-based company, which currently has mining operations in Peru, plans to conduct a 12-to-18-month exploration of the mine before deciding whether to pursue production. The company’s CEO told county commissioners on May 2 that he expected the acquisition to be completed “in a matter of weeks.”

CASA and Region 10 broke ground on a housing project for youth and older adults, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The future 45-unit supportive housing development will be located off the San Juan Bypass in Montrose. The project, known as The Village, intends to serve both youths and older adults who are at risk of homelessness or who face barriers to being housed. The venture is also supported by foundations, entities such as Hilltop, All Points Transit, Integrated Insights, the City of Montrose and the state of Colorado. Project leaders estimate that The Village could be completed and open for occupancy about 14 months after construction begins.

Leading global scientists have repeatedly warned that fossil fuels cannot continue to be extracted and burned if we are to avoid catastrophic climate change. The Colorado Oil and Gas Association says if voters approve the measure, there will be significant job losses and higher fuel prices. They argue even if permits stop, the demand for oil and gas won't. Eric Galatas has more.

This year, Lake Powell will get a big boost from melting snow. The nation’s second-largest reservoir on the Colorado River needed the water. It was at a record low earlier this year. Before the spring rise, KUNC’s Alex Hager met up with a crew of adventurers to document the historic moment.