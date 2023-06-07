© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The KVNF 90.9 FM signal is down. It should be back up by Friday, June 2. In the meantime, please use 89.1 (if available) or stream online.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 7, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Outgoing Black Canyon High School Principal Angelique Chavez stands with the school's first graduating class in May 2023.
The small towns of Paonia and Hotchkiss in western Colorado are seeing fewer tourists this spring due to high water runoffs, according to Writers on the Range. An exceptionally high runoff blew out a culvert on State Highway 133 about seven miles northeast of Paonia, which then allowed rushing water to carve a gully into the roadbed.

While CDOT placed the culvert in a queue for repair, Region 3 reported 100 culverts needing work. The one near Paonia apparently landed too far down on the list. Since that incident, more runoff damages have followed. Locals are saying no one has seen road damage like this since the massive East Muddy Slide of 1986. The mile-wide slide was three-pronged and closed Highway 133 between Paonia and the town of Carbondale for four months.

Black Canyon High School is just one example of a nontraditional education pathway in our region…and while the school offers a nonlinear approach for students who may fall through more traditional cracks, it’s not just for students facing expulsion. Jack Christensen is the incoming principal at Black Canyon High School. He told KVNF he has big shoes to fill as the school’s current principal, Angelique Chavez, departs after spearheading as the high school’s first principal. Black Canyon High School just celebrated its first graduating class last month and is gearing up for year two. Christensen sat down with KVNF's Cassie Knust to talk more about the new high school. For the full conversation, tune into Local Motion tonight at 6PM. For this public affairs segment, KVNF dives into the nontraditional classrooms in our region.

As the school year ends, the concern over mental health among students and staff at Delta County Schools remains a top priority following the COVID-19 pandemic years. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She's excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she's not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.
