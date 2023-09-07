KVNF Regional Newscast: September 7, 2023

Tragic news from the Telluride area as longtime visitor Andrew Hignite, aged 61 from California, was found dead in the San Miguel River on Tuesday. His body was discovered in water just west of Aspen Street yesterday morning.

Hignite had last been seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, and the case is currently under investigation.

The Telluride Marshal's Office has not provided additional information, but San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante noted that there were no apparent signs of foul play or criminal activity. Hignite had been a regular visitor to Telluride since the ‘70s and leaves behind his mother, wife, and brother.

Delta High School's football team is heading to Palisade on Friday undefeated after securing a recent victory against Eagle Valley.

The team won 49-6.

Coach Ben Johnson praised the team's performance, noting their strong offense and defense. With a strong start to the season, Delta High School's football team now holds the top spot in Class 2A according to the Colorado Preps Select Media Poll.

They will face Palisade next, says the Delta County Independent. Delta looks to maintain their undefeated record in the upcoming match against Palisade, acknowledging that their upcoming rival has historically presented a tough and competitive game.

Western Slope Conservation Center located in Paonia has a new leader at the helm. KVNF’s Lisa Young reports.

After three months, KVNF has found its raffle winner! Congratulations to Jessica from Delta, who bought just ONE $20 ticket for a shot at winning a brand new RAV4 Prime Hybrid! Our general manager, Ashley Krest, surprised Jessica last week with the news. Thank you to everyone who supported your local radio station by purchasing a ticket.

Today, we want to share with you a part of this exciting moment. You will also hear a conversation between Ashley and Jessica about the Delta local’s win.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrapped up its ninth Ridgway Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Classic last month and handed out over $7,000 in cash prizes. KVNF’s Lisa Young returns with this report.