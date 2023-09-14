KVNF Regional Newscast: September 13, 2023

Montrose County Public Health has confirmed its first case of West Nile Virus this season in a male in his 50s. This virus is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites. Last year, Montrose County had reported 38 cases of West Nile Virus, with 27 resulting in hospitalization.

Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared despite cooler evening temperatures, as mosquitoes remain a concern. Delta County Health Department confirmed three more human cases of West Nile Virus this week. Two of the individuals are located in the North Fork area, and one individual is located in the Delta area.

All individuals are males, in their 50s.

Taking simple measures such as using effective insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, securing homes against mosquitoes, and staying indoors during peak mosquito activity can help prevent West Nile Virus.

In Colorado, most human cases of the virus are reported in August and September. While most infected individuals do not exhibit symptoms, around 20% may experience flu-like symptoms, and less than 1% could develop a severe, potentially life-threatening illness. Those over 60 and individuals with certain medical conditions are at a higher risk of severe illness, according to the county’s health department.

A state law that bans a controversial abortion-reversal procedure has been on hold since it was signed into law earlier this year. Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods says, a decision from the state medical board could allow it to take effect late next month.

The City of Montrose recently added the original Coors Building to its Historic Register. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

The "Code of the West" is a set of principles and guidelines for living in rural areas. Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hanson explained that the code is designed to help newcomers to rural communities like Montrose and Delta County understand the unique challenges and characteristics of rural living. The code emphasizes being a good neighbor and respecting agricultural practices.

Hanson nicknamed the resolution, passed last fall, a “cowboy code of ethics.” For more information on the Code of the West, visit the county's website or WestSlopeWaterInfo dot com.