© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 19, 2023

By Cassie Knust
Published September 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT
Folkloric dancer at the 2022 Culture Fest in Montrose, Colorado.
Cassie Knust
Folkloric dancer at the 2022 Culture Fest in Montrose, Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of revising its oil and gas rule. While the rule addresses many long overdue reforms, one local environmental organization is concerned about so-called “sacrifice zones” that target the North Fork Valley and Grand Mesa for potential oil and gas production. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Culture Fest celebrates Montrose's diverse cultures and ethnicities, is set for this Saturday, September 23, at the Ute Indian Museum. The festival, hosted by the Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP), is now in its second year.

Karen Perez of HAP says this year's event promises even greater diversity, featuring representatives from various communities, including Japanese, Filipino, Guatemalan, and Colombian members of our region. Attendees can enjoy performances, crafts, food, artwork, and more, with community members sharing their cultural heritage through dance, music, and other expressions.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down yesterday with Perez to learn more about the cultural celebration taking place in Montrose this weekend.

KVNF Regional Newscast
Stay Connected
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
See stories by Cassie Knust