KVNF Regional Newscast: September 19, 2023

The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of revising its oil and gas rule. While the rule addresses many long overdue reforms, one local environmental organization is concerned about so-called “sacrifice zones” that target the North Fork Valley and Grand Mesa for potential oil and gas production. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Culture Fest celebrates Montrose's diverse cultures and ethnicities, is set for this Saturday, September 23, at the Ute Indian Museum. The festival, hosted by the Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP), is now in its second year.

Karen Perez of HAP says this year's event promises even greater diversity, featuring representatives from various communities, including Japanese, Filipino, Guatemalan, and Colombian members of our region. Attendees can enjoy performances, crafts, food, artwork, and more, with community members sharing their cultural heritage through dance, music, and other expressions.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down yesterday with Perez to learn more about the cultural celebration taking place in Montrose this weekend.

