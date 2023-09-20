KVNF Regional Newscast: September 20, 2023

Federal wildlife officials have granted Colorado an exemption to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope while allowing quote a "lethal take" in certain circumstances. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service endorsed allowing Colorado gray wolves to be managed as an "experimental population," enabling measures like lethal control, nonlethal methods and harassment when wolves threaten livestock.

This rule was a priority for ranchers, state lawmakers and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The federal department says the rule is essential for protecting livestock producers from federal prosecution. The rule is expected to be in effect in mid-November, enabling the reintroduction of up to 15 wolves this winter in the Glenwood Canyon region.

The PUR CannaBliss marijuana dispensary in Cedaredge has officially closed due to ongoing investigations by the State of Colorado Medical Enforcement Division, or M.E.D. The closure comes after investigations into alleged violations of state marijuana codes, says the Delta County Independent. A sign on the business's front door at 130 N. Grand Mesa Drive states that its marijuana licenses have been suspended by order of the state licensing authority due to these alleged violations of the Colorado Marijuana Code.

PUR Cannabis told customers on social media last week that the M.E.D. was on site last Wednesday for a complete audit. The owners noted that they were fully cooperative throughout the process, however they are unsure when they will reopen.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and according to the National Alliance on Mental Health, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Paul Reich of Axis Health System recently walked KVNF's Cassie Knust through options available to community members seeking help when it comes to suicide prevention.

Axis, formerly the Center for Mental Health, services the Montrose, Delta and Gunnison region. Listen to the full conversation online under the KVNF Stories tab.

Housing in Montrose has been identified as a top priority based on community surveys, with housing consistently ranking as the primary concern. In response to the local crisis, Montrose County commissioners recently opted into Proposition 123. The new legislation was voted in by Coloradans last year to allocate an estimated $300 million annually to affordable housing projects by redefining the state's tax law.

The proposition was in response to soaring housing prices. Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hanson told KVNF that the county’s decision to opt in to Prop 123 was to open a door for organizations and officials in the community looking to tackle the housing crisis under Prop 123. Will Woody with the City of Montrose says the city’s efforts are already underway. Efforts include approving new housing developments, with several hundred units expected to be available this year.