KVNF Regional Newscast: September 21, 2023

Colorado District 3 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued an apology last Friday for her behavior at a Denver performance of the musical Beetlejuice. Boebert and a man were escorted out of the performance for disruptive and inappropriate behavior, says Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods.

In a statement released by her campaign team, Boeber said she QUOTE fell short of her values and is struggling through a public and difficult divorce. The 36-year-old lawmaker only admitted to some of the accusations when surveillance footage surfaced showing her vaping in her seat in the theater.

Boebert is in her second term in Congress and faces reelection next year.

Monday marked National Voter Registration Day and eligible Coloradans are encouraged to register to vote or verify their current voter registration. Eligible individuals can register or update their registration online at www.GoVoteColorado.gov or in person at their local county clerk's office. County election offices may begin mailing ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election to registered voters on October 16.

Ridgway Elementary School celebrated the completion of its $18 million renovation project, funded through a voter-approved bond and state grants.

The upgrades, which included asbestos removal, a new roof, HVAC systems, and security enhancements, transformed the 51-year-old building. The project was both on schedule and under budget, says the Ouray Plaindealer. Around $1.8 million in surplus funds is budgeted for further improvements around the district.

Ouray County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Colona restaurant (between Montrose and Ridgway). The restaurant has been closed for years, and the liquor license aims to help the owner sell the building. After nearly 30 minutes of discussion and debate, commissioners unanimously approved the County Line Roadhouse’s liquor license renewal application, rejecting a state liquor enforcement official’s recommendation not to renew.

They said they intended to give owner Craig Jackman a better chance to sell the restaurant, which has been on the market since June 2021. As part of the approval, the restaurant will not be allowed to serve alcohol on the premises unless food is also served in accordance with Colorado state law.

After months of discussion and debate, Delta City Councilors agreed to place a simple “yes” or “no” question approving or denying retail marijuana within city limits on the April 2024 election ballot. KVNF’s Lisa Young brings this update.

The expansion of the Montrose Regional Airport is clear for takeoff. After roughly a year-and-a-half of construction the 37-million-dollar project is drawing to a close.

The expansion, which has been well-known to airport users over the years, will nearly double the size of the facility, add a second floor as well as more passenger gates, improve the airport’s baggage capacity, and make room for two new restaurants and a bar.

What it will not necessarily do is add more capacity for flights.

The Montrose Airport has steadily welcomed more visitors over the years, and currently operates at 177% of capacity — so the expansion is primarily directed at meeting current demand, rather than making room for growth.

Should more airlines be interested in adding Montrose as a destination, the expansion does open the door to the possibility, Katie Yergunson, Montrose County’s Communications Director told KVNF.

Lloyd Arnold, Director of Aviation at Montrose Regional, says the airport is one of six regional airports in the country recovering from the pandemic at a “faster than normal pace.”

With construction complete, new areas have begun opening to the public. Airport officials say all the new spaces will be fully operational by the ski season.