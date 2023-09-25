KVNF Regional Newscast: September 25, 2023

A high school student was injured while crossing South Fifth Street in Montrose last week. The extent of her injuries is undisclosed, and she was taken to Denver for treatment, according to a report from the Montrose Daily Press.

The incident involved a juvenile driving a pickup truck on South Townsend, striking the student at the 200 block of South Fifth. The driver stopped after the collision, and the investigation is ongoing. Matt Jenkins, Montrose County School District’s communications officer, stressed the importance of cross traffic safety.

KVNF reached out the Montrose Police Department for comment, but did not receive a response at the time this report was produced.

Paonia is considering traffic law changes to enhance safety, responding to citizen requests. The proposal includes reducing the town's speed limit to a maximum of 20 mph, with areas near parks and schools dropping to 15 mph. New traffic signs and crosswalks are part of the plan.

Some crosswalks are proposed at Third, Fourth, and Fifth Streets, while a Grand Street crosswalk isn't considered due to ADA compliance and parking concerns. The town also discussed parking rules and how they apply to bicycles and motorized scooters.

A public hearing will take place before these changes are approved by the board.

The Colorado Outdoors business complex in Montrose is growing quickly. This includes its developing medical center, which is slated to start taking patients next year. The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, or COMC, will feature a full-service outpatient care facility with two operating rooms, an imaging center, urgent care and physical therapy.

KVNF's Cassie Knust recently spoke with Velocity Surgical Management president Scott Nation about the anticipated medical center. Velocity is the center’s project development team.

The federal government recently proposed new standards for staffing levels in nursing homes. An analysis shows that most facilities in our region – and across the country – don’t meet the requirements. The Mountain News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

If you work in a nursing home, assisted living facility or even independent caregiving and want to share your experience, we want to hear about it. Email our news team at news @ kvnf dot org.