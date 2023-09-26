KVNF Regional Newscast: September 26, 2023

Montrose High School celebrated homecoming with an exciting football victory, defeating Lutheran 36-14. Blake Griffin led the charge with two touchdowns, and the Red Hawks displayed composure throughout the game, says the Montrose Daily Press. The Montrose Red Hawks are slated for a matchup against Grand Junction Central before opening league play on October 6 against Falcon.

Ridgway recently revealed two potential designs for its Athletic Park master plan, both featuring significant additions, such as a high school baseball field, soccer fields, pickleball courts, and a dog park. Residents had expressed a strong interest in youth activities, sports fields and versatile facilities.

While the two designs are quite similar, says the Ouray Plaindealer, there are minor differences in the placement of certain amenities. The final master plan is slated for presentation in November.

Four states that use water from the Colorado River have agreed to re-up a conservation plan. The upper basin states will mostly pay farmers and ranchers to use less water. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau. For more information about the Upper Colorado River Commission visit www.ucrcommission.com.

Family members of several victims of the body brokering scam conducted by Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose met last Friday at Confluence Park. They gathered to release materials they received from the now-defunct funeral home.

The funeral home and donor services business was shut down and raided by the FBI in 2018. KVNF’s Lisa Young was at the memorial event.

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority has completed a new solar plant in Red Mesa, Utah. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of KSUT and KSJD has this report.