KVNF Regional Newscast: September 27, 2023

North Fork High School secured victory in last Friday’s homecoming game, defeating the Cedaredge Bruins.

Curtis Hintz, the teams’ coach, told KVNF that “it was a good game for the team.” Hintz said the “kids played hard and played display football for 4 quarters,” tributing senior leadership for the years’ successes.

The coach also extended gratitude for the community support shown throughout the year. The team won 34-25.

The Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope branch has expanded its service area to include Ouray County, making it easier for the Ouray County Food Pantry to receive and distribute food to those in need.

This partnership allows the pantry to receive food from the larger food bank, making deliveries more reliable, especially during winter, says the Ouray Plaindealer. They will also collaborate on U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, including emergency food assistance and food distribution for older adults.

While the quality and quantity of food won't significantly change, this partnership is expected to improve the pantry's operations.

Colorado teachers have another opportunity to get funding for classroom supplies. As KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports, a state grant program that ran out of money last month is getting a second round of investment.

Teachers in our region have already benefited from this program’s funding.

Matt Jenkins, the communications director for Montrose County School District, noted that the district had several teachers who applied and were awarded for a variety of project requests. Jenkins told KVNF that the district anticipates more teacher applications in this next funding round.

Delta County School District teachers also look forward to the second round of state funding, says superintendent Caryn Gibson. Gibson told KVNF that the program has allowed teachers to purchase a variety of materials, including computers, lab equipment, musical instruments and art supplies.

Teachers can submit additional project requests through Sept. 28, or until funds are fully allocated.

A long awaited summary of the experiences of Indigenous people at the Fort Lewis Indian Boarding School in Durango was released this month by History Colorado. The document was written in agreement with the Federal Indian Boarding school research program or House Bill 13-27 which was signed into law last May. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KSUT Tribal Radio’s Sarah Flower reports.

A race for new affordable housing money could leave the Western Slope behind. Eric Galatas has more.