KVNF Regional Newscast: September 28, 2023

Colorado is putting more money toward youth apprenticeship programs. Two and a half million dollars in new funding will be distributed through the RISE grant program and will be focused on supporting apprenticeships for high school students.

It will prioritize programs in high-demand industries and those that serve underrepresented and rural populations. This is the fourth and final round of funding for the RISE program, which was launched in 2020

Garey Martinez, founder of Shepherd’s Hand, has been awarded the 2023 International Peace and Humanitarian Award. Martinez is recognized for his humanitarian efforts, providing $1.5 million in services to the hungry through Shepherd’s Hand in 2022, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Martinez was instrumental in securing a permanent home for the non-profit and continues to serve on its board of directors. The award is part of the annual Week of Unity and Peace, which includes events like Culture Fest, celebrating community diversity.

Hotchkiss Public Works Director Michael Owens, having served the town for over 37 years, is requesting part-time employment as he approaches retirement. He hopes to work around 80 hours per month, says the Delta County Independent. Owens plans to focus on tasks such as sampling and reporting to ensure the town's compliance with regulatory standards. Owens plans to retire on part-time status beginning October 1.

Congress has three days left to avert a government shutdown. Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports on how that might impact Colorado communities.

Soil health has become a significant focus for our region’s conservation districts. A recent conversation between KVNF's Cassie Knust and Steve Hale, president of the Shavano Conservation District in Montrose, highlighted some of the district’s ongoing conservation efforts. Listen to the full conversation under the KVNF Local Motion tab.