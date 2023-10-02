KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2023

The Colorado River District’s Board of Directors unanimously opposed Proposition HH, a ballot measure considering property tax and revenue changes in this year’s statewide election. The board expressed concerns that the proposition would undermine the planning efforts of the Colorado River District and local governments within its jurisdiction.

If passed, Proposition HH would mandate property tax reductions until 2032, leading to significant revenue losses for special districts and local governments without a corresponding reduction in service obligations. The resolution highlighted that the proposition would also increase the State’s TABOR spending limit while imposing a lower property tax revenue limit on certain local entities.

Around 3,000 healthcare workers in Colorado may strike this week if Kaiser Permanente doesn't meet their demands for higher wages and better working conditions. These workers are part of a coalition representing 85,000 Kaiser employees, and potentially join a growing list of striking industries in our country.

Negotiations have been ongoing since April, with key issues including outsourcing protection, transparency in acquisitions, and funding for a more robust workforce to address understaffing. The 10-day notice of intent to strike has been filed, and if no agreement is reached by October 4, it could result in one of the largest healthcare strikes in the state and the country.

Our region’s water supplier is currently working on a backup drinking water treatment plant in Colona, just on the outskirts of Montrose. KVNF's Cassie Knust recently spoke with Miles Graham of the Project 7 Water Authority, about this new water infrastructure. For more information about the Project 7 Water Authority and the proposed water treatment plant, visit at project7water.org To hear the full conversation, visit the KVNF Local Motion tab.

A Colorado artist is collaborating with the public radio program “Birdnote” to create a painting inspired by a popular episode. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Aspen Public Radio's Kaya Williams has more on Isa Catto’s work, which will be turned into prints for Birdnote’s fall fundraiser.