KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2023

Delta County School District is reportedly facing a potential loss of over $1 million in funding due to declining student enrollment. While enrollment figures at the start of the school year were initially down, the trend has reportedly continued, with the district potentially losing funding for 124 students.

The superintendent explained that Vision Charter Academy, an alternative school with increased enrollment, doesn't count toward government funds. The district is closely monitoring the situation, and the official student count day is scheduled for today, according to the Delta County Independent.

No citations will be issued in the accident that left a Montrose High School student severely injured on Sept. 18. The young woman was crossing South Fifth Street when another student driving toward Townsend struck her.

The driver hadn't seen the pedestrian.

Both families expressed sympathy for each other, recognizing the lasting impact of the incident. The injured student's family set up a GoFundMe page for medical expenses, emphasizing support for the driver and the importance of safety for pedestrians and drivers. The injured student remains hospitalized in Denver with multiple injuries. The police investigation found no basis for charges against either party.

CDOT crews are progressing on backfilling the culvert at Mile Point 16 on Colorado Highway 133. Paving is expected to take place toward the end of the week, followed by nightly road openings and daytime single-lane intermittent closures for paving and guardrail installation.

The final phase involves permanent striping. The current traffic alignment, utilizing a shoo fly detour, will continue 24/7 until paving is finished, with brief delays expected. The entire project is projected to end by mid-November.

The Deer Lakes Campground in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests' Gunnison Ranger District closed yesterday for a rehabilitation project. The campground’s project is expected to last through next summer, 2024. The project includes modernizing the site with new restrooms, picnic tables, fire rings and infrastructure improvements to enhance accessibility and visitor enjoyment.

There was a party going over the weekend at Cleland Park in Delta. Folks from around the region joined the fun for the Second Annual Pride event to support the LGBTQ+ community, allies and families. KVNF’s Lisa Young was there

If you love skiing or snowboarding in our region, you might be looking to see what areas get snow first. Now, researchers say fall snowfall can be a good predictor of what the rest of the season will look like. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

Two state gun-control laws took effect Sunday. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports one is already facing a legal challenge.