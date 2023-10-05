KVNF Regional Newscast: October 5, 2023

Recent state funding is set to address homelessness in Montrose and Delta counties, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The City of Delta, with a Transformational Homelessness Response Grant of $1.9 million, plans to renovate and operate a day shelter alongside the seasonal Abraham Connection overnight shelter.

The grant supports street outreach and emergency services for up to three years. Delta also received a $1.2 million Transformational Affordable Housing Grant, facilitating the purchase and operation of the county's old work-release building as a homeless shelter. Hilltop Family Resource Centers secured a homelessness response grant in Montrose and Delta. The grants are part of over $47 million allocated statewide to prevent or end homelessness.

Paonia secured a right-of-way access from a small property owned by the Delta County School District. According to the Delta County Independent, the request is part of a $1 million grant project with the Colorado Department of Transportation to create a safer route for children in the town. The grant requires all right-of-ways to be in place, including ADA compliance, additional crosswalks, and sidewalks. The move addresses past incidents of people being struck by vehicles.

Workers and management at Kaiser Permanente have yet to reach a deal to avoid a strike here in Colorado and across the country. Lucas Brady Woods reports, picketing started yesterday.

Jordyn, Jonathan and Donny are featured in this Friday’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. The show, presented by Magic Circle Players in Montrose, runs three nights a week through October 19. KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down this week with the trio to chat about the community theater’s own unique take on the 1980s American horror comedy musical...Just in time for the spooky season…

For more information on the Magic Circle Player’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, visit magiccircleplayers.com

The Republican primary race for Congressional District 3 is taking shape. KVNF’s Lisa Young reports on a visit to Delta County leaders from one Colorado native vying to become the Republican nominee next year.