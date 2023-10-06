KVNF Regional Newscast: October 6, 2023

Main Street in Delta was reopened yesterday according to Delta City Manager Elyse Casselberry in a press release. Third Street remains closed between Meeker and Main Street until further notice.

Highway 50 - Delta’s Main Street was closed due to an active fire that destroyed a business in downtown Delta on Wednesday. According to information released from the City of Delta, Delta County Communications received a 911 call at about 4:28 PM regarding a structure fire in the 200 block of Main Street.

The Delta Police Department and Delta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and

evacuated Delta Cleaners as well as the rest of the 200 Block of Main Street.

Law Enforcement set a safety perimeter around the fire as Delta County Firefighters

worked to extinguish the blaze. The structure was a total loss but firefighters were able

to stop the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings.

The Delta Police Department Investigators along with the Delta County Fire Protection

District is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. One party on scene sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The City will provide an update when the street reopens. Casselberry says the immediate health safety risks have been addressed and the city is now looking for ways to support the business owner and adjacent property owners.

KVNF radio station in Paonia and Montrose is celebrating its 44th year of bringing local news, music and NPR programming. On October 5th, 1979, after FCC approval, KVNF officially began to broadcast.

Starting from just 10 watts of power, KVNF grew to 500 and then 3,000 watts, with a small network of translators and full powered repeaters sprouting up in Delta, Montrose, Ridgway, Ouray, Lake City, Nucla, Norwood, Grand Junction and throughout the Grand Valley, covering 10,000 square miles. The community supported radio station is in its Fall Drive and looking to raise $65,000 dollars according to Station Manager Ashley Krest.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn about San Miguel Basin CSU Extension and a fun event in Nucla on Saturday.

