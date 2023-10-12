KVNF Regional Newscast: October 12, 2023

Residents of Delta County are encouraged to participate in pre-disaster mitigation planning to minimize the impact of natural disasters, including wildfires, floods, and severe winter weather.

The county has a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan (HMP) that identifies potential threats and outlines mitigation actions. To remain eligible for federal grants, FEMA requires the plan to be updated every five years. Delta County Emergency Management received a FEMA hazard mitigation grant to update the plan, and a draft is now available for public review and comment.

Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes has joined other Western Slope Republican county commissioners in endorsing Jeff Hurd over incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the upcoming GOP primary. Suppes cited the narrow margin of Boebert's victory in the 2022 General Election and recent controversies, emphasizing the need for a representative who gives full attention to the needs of Western Colorado.

He believes Hurd, with his background, education, and focus on the district, is the best candidate for the Republican party, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

Ouray officials decided not to test soils in Panoramic Heights for arsenic and lead exposure despite likely contamination in July. Public health experts found slightly elevated levels of arsenic and lead, but are not overly concerned due to limited exposure time, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The neighborhood has a history of contamination– and contractors only dug for a short time, minimizing the risk to residents. Clearnetworx and Deeply Digital will comply with county excavation and road grading regulations.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the US. A combination of Ping Pong and Tennis, Pickleball brings together folks of all ages and is turning out to be a gathering place for many. On Saturday, October 14, Paonia will hold its first-ever Pickleball tournament. KVNF’s Taya Jae tells us more.

In a recent discussion, Nichole Taylor and Jessica Kalb from Montrose County School District shared some insights into the performance of English Language Learning students and their test scores. Nichole is the English Language Proficiency Assessment coordinator and Jessica is the executive director of academic services for Montrose County School District.

Please note that while we discuss student test scores, school districts often consider all potential factors that could influence student testing outcomes. For example, like many regions across the country, Montrose is undergoing a housing crisis, with many unable to afford housing. Factors such as this could directly affect a student’s academic performance in school.