Our 89.1 KVMT radio frequency is down due to maintenance. It will be back on the air by 12:00pm, October 13. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can stream online in the meantime.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 13, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published October 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Sweitzer Lake State Park will be making major improvements over the next couple of years following a $360,000 grant—received a year ago— to complete a master plan for the park south of Delta on Highway 50.

Senior Park Ranger Jed Potter recently spoke with Delta County Board of County Commissioners asking for a letter of support for the purchase of an additional five acres adding to a previous purchase of 104 acres in 2022.

Construction on projected park improvements was originally slated to begin fall 2022 with completion of the first initial phase in the spring of 2023. That timeline has been pushed back at least two to five years.

On today’s Farm Friday, lawmakers have held a hearing on foreign purchases/ownership of U.S. farmland and other farm-related businesses. USDA reporter Gary Crawford shares the latest.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
