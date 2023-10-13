KVNF Regional Newscast: October 13, 2023

Sweitzer Lake State Park will be making major improvements over the next couple of years following a $360,000 grant—received a year ago— to complete a master plan for the park south of Delta on Highway 50.

Senior Park Ranger Jed Potter recently spoke with Delta County Board of County Commissioners asking for a letter of support for the purchase of an additional five acres adding to a previous purchase of 104 acres in 2022.

Construction on projected park improvements was originally slated to begin fall 2022 with completion of the first initial phase in the spring of 2023. That timeline has been pushed back at least two to five years.

On today’s Farm Friday, lawmakers have held a hearing on foreign purchases/ownership of U.S. farmland and other farm-related businesses. USDA reporter Gary Crawford shares the latest.