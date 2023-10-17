KVNF Regional Newscast: October 17, 2023

Public libraries in Colorado are facing a growing number of requests to ban or restrict access to books, programs, or displays, says the Denver Post. These requests reflect a national trend where conservative movements target materials with LGBTQ and race-related themes.

Despite these attempts at censorship, libraries in Colorado have, so far, resisted such efforts, often facing backlash from community members. According to preliminary 2023 data from the American Library Association, there were 136 titles challenged in eight separate attempts to restrict access to books in Colorado libraries between January and August.

Montrose Regional Library recently celebrated Banned Books Week by parking their Book Bike outside City Market. The library noted on social media that last week gave them the opportunity to discuss banned books with customers and the importance of intellectual freedom.

Learn more about book censorship and the challenges our region’s libraries have been facing on the KVNF Local Motion page.

Montrose County, in collaboration with Montrose Regional Health and partners, is hosting a free drive-through flu shot clinic on Oct. 18, from 3–7 p.m., at three different locations. Flu shots, suitable for individuals over six months and seniors aged 65 and older, are provided at no cost, with no appointment needed.

Participants can stay in their vehicles or use the walk-up option. The shots are provided while supplies last. More details at www.montrosefluclinic.com.

The fire that destroyed Delta Dry Cleaners and the historic Sanders Building might have originated from equipment inside the business, says the Delta County Independent. More specifically, an industrial dryer in the rear of the building might be the culprit, according to Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler. The fire, which occurred on October 4, also damaged the residence of the owner, Rick Kraai, who sustained burn injuries. A separate fire on October 8 damaged the former Jeans Westerner building on Main Street.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the causes of these incidents.

KVNF has three candidates running for two open seats on its Board of Directors. The Annual KVNF Board Meeting is Monday, October 23 at 5 p.m. at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta. KVNF's three board candidates are Drew McCracken, Brody Wilson and Jere Lowe. Today, Lisa Young speaks with board candidate Jere Lowe from Paonia.

Local governments have until next month to sign up for Colorado’s new affordable housing program. Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods has been tracking their progress, and he says Fort Collins is ahead of the game.

