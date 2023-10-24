KVNF Regional Newscast: October 24, 2023

In the upcoming November 7 election in Ouray County, voters will decide on a Ridgway lodging tax increase from 3.5% to 6%.

Half of the additional revenue will be used for tourism and economic development, while the other half will support workforce initiatives like affordable housing, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The Ouray City Council race has three candidates for two seats, and Mayor Ethan Funk is running unopposed.

The Ouray School Board has four candidates vying for three seats, and the Ridgway School Board election was canceled due to a lack of candidates. Ballots can be returned by mail or in person at designated drop boxes. In-person voting is available at the Voter Service and Polling Center starting eight days before Election Day.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation conducted a three-day search in Nucla based on a tip related to a missing persons case dating back to 1999.

That case involves Dale Williams.

While the search was initiated due to information suggesting a body might be buried on a Nucla property, specific findings have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. Williams' family and law enforcement have been searching for answers for 24 years, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

Information can be provided to the CBI, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, or Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers.

Avery MacCracken, a San Miguel County resident, pled guilty to one felony count of obstructing law enforcement officers during the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

MacCracken, who traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest the 2020 presidential election results, entered the restricted area of the Capitol and engaged with law enforcement. According to the Telluride Daily Planet, he pushed through the police line into restricted grounds. MacCracken, known for his history of criminal misconduct, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on February 21, 2024.

Presidential elections notoriously bring out the highest voter turnouts when it comes to elections.

KVNF recently spoke with Tressa Guynes, the clerk and recorder for Montrose County, on how voter turnout is typically lower in city and county elections. Tune into Local Motion Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for Cassie's full conversation with Tressa, where they delve into what voters need to know about the election process.

Four people are under arrest for allegedly stealing and exporting over $1 million dollars of dinosaur bones from public lands in Southeastern Utah. As KZMU’s Molly Marcello reports, the defendants include two Moab residents.