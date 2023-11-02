KVNF Regional Newscast: November 2, 2023

At last, the only town in the most remote county in the lower 48 states is getting high-speed fiber internet. Work is underway to connect the tiny town of Lake City in southwestern Colorado. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano reports on the local, regional, and state partnership that made it happen.

Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn presented a first draft budget at the Oct. 24 Paonia Board of Trustees meeting, but the board did not approve it, according to the Delta County Independent.

Paonia Trustee Paige Smith asked if staff wage increases were included in the 2024 budget, to which Wynn said staff wage increases had not been included.

Trustee Dave Knutson also expressed concern for the lack of a pay increase and said the town needs to be competitive among towns of Paonia's size, and mentioned costs of inflation. Wynn, asked the trustees to bring ideas cutting costs to enable salary increases to a future budget work session.

Last weekend’s big snowfall was a boon to the ski season, but Avalanche forecasters say it could make for dangerous backcountry conditions later in the winter. Ethan Greene is director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

In some ways in Colorado, we see early snow form a weak basal layer pretty much every year, and whether that turns into a really bad avalanche year in January/February/March depends on the weather that we’re going to get in the future.

Greene says it's better if those layers start to form with more consistent snow around Thanksgiving. Last winter was one of Colorado’s deadliest, with avalanches killing 11 people.

Have you ever noticed the diversion dam and hydroelectric plant on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon when you’re driving on I-70? Jerd Smith of Water Education Colorado is reporting on a major potential water purchase involving that plant. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details.