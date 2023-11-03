KVNF Regional Newscast: November 3, 2023

U.S Representative Ken Buck announced that he will not run again for Congress stating that the Republican party has “lost its way.” Buck went on to say, in reference to election denials, "Our nation is on a collision course with reality and a steadfast commitment to truth, even uncomfortable truths, is the only way forward."

Buck, a Republican from Windsor, represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District which includes portions of Northern and Eastern Colorado. The staunch conservative was first elected to Congress in 2014. Buck serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He is currently serving his fifth term in the United States House of Representatives.

Delta and Montrose High School Marching Bands both placed fourth in their respective divisions in the State Marching Band Competition this last Monday. Delta, competing in the 2A category, performed a show they called “Whodunnit” and scored 67 out of 100.

Montrose, competing in the 4A-5A category, performed a show they called “Studio City” and scored 83 out of 100. Congratulations to the Panther and Red Hawk Marching Bands on their successes this marching season.

The Bureau of Land Management recently announced a new travel management plan for off highway vehicle use near Moab. KVNF’s Brody Willson has more on what’s happening with the controversial plan.

The new film, "Killers Of The Flower Moon" is about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. This past weekend, K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D's Clark Adomaitis (ADDA-MY-diss) watched the film with Southern Ute (YOOT) tribal members at a screening in Durango.

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn about an upcoming event about cover crops for area ag producers from Mendy Stewart, Education Coordinator for Shavano Conservation District. The one day event takes place in Montrose on Tuesday, November 14th.

