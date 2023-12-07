KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2023

A mountain lion in Montrose recently showed unusually aggressive behavior, and was unresponsive to attempts to scare it away.

The mountain lion was found at a home on Happy Canyon Road. Despite the homeowner's efforts and advice from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the possibly ill animal returned aggressively, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Law enforcement ultimately made the tough decision to euthanize the lion. Remember to stay cautious when in mountain lion areas.

Another school in our region is closing, again in Mesa County Valley School District. The school district recently confirmed the closure of Fruita 8/9 School after the spring semester ends, says the Daily Sentinel. The decision aims to once again reorganize Fruita's grade systems, merging Fruita Middle School into the 8/9 building.

However, this transition raises concerns about the future employment of Fruita 8/9 School staff. Like the districts’ previous closures earlier this year, this closure responds to declining student enrollments. It also aims to balance staffing levels across Fruita's secondary schools.

Delta County School District is also facing some challenges, specifically with expiring COVID-19 relief funds.

The Delta County Independent reports this may signal the imminent end of ESSER funding, affecting classroom aides. ESSER funds have supported various areas, including curriculum enhancements, technology, intervention programs like "Language Live!," and after-school initiatives.

There's uncertainty about federal funding for rural schools as the measures shift from historical indicators like free and reduced lunch programs to new metrics like SAIPE (Small Area Income Poverty Estimates).

What do magic mushrooms, a rodeo, fireworks and backcountry skiing have in common? They are all the subjects of the Rotary of the North Fork Valleys Film Festival, happening at the Paradise Theater in Paonia tonight. KVNF's Taya Jae sat down with the film's Director, Hamilton Pevec, to discuss the upcoming show.

It’s nearly time for the 30th annual North Fork Community Christmas Dinner at the Hotchkiss Senior Center on Christmas Day. KVNF’s Lisa Young has more.

Each winter, avalanches claim the lives of people who are skiing or riding snow machines in our region. The risk of avalanches increased in Colorado’s high country after the first big snowfall. KUNC’s Nikole Robinson Carroll reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.