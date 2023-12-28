KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2023

Editor's Note: Since the production of this newscast, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert announced her intent to switch districts and run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in next year’s election.

Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd continues to pick up endorsements from fellow Republicans in his bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District over U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. The latest prominent local Republican to show support for Hurd is state Senator Janice Rich of Grand Junction.

Hurd has also earned endorsements from former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown, former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens and former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers. He received support from two Mesa County Commissioners, as well as Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes, Rio Blanco County Commissioner Ty Gates, and several current and former members of the Colorado Legislature.

A recent state education assessment of the Delta County School District's special services revealed 100% compliance, but student test scores highlight areas needing attention, notably in preschool achievement, social-emotional skills and knowledge acquisition. Concerns were raised regarding a higher dropout rate among students on IEPs (Individualized Education Plans), 5% compared to the district's 3% average.

Efforts to understand this trend and evaluate the performance of graduating IEP students have been challenging, reports the Delta County Independent. Another challenge is the shortage of qualified special education teachers.

They're struggling with caseloads and training because they're using partially licensed graduates from alternative programs. Delta’s Director of Special Services Wendy Pyott noted an increase in funding for special education.

That funding provides services for around 16% of the 750 students with IEPs.

Ouray recently signed a historic agreement with the City, the Ouray Ice Park and the Ouray Hydroelectric Power Plant. According to the Daily Sentinel, this agreement ensures public access to the Uncompahgre River Gorge trails. The agreement can be traced back to three years ago when a rockfall incident uprooted vital infrastructure in the dark, narrow canyon at the south end of Ouray. After some negotiating, the hydro plant owner donated land to secure access to climbing routes and trails.

Delta Health was recently awarded a Rural Provider Grant for healthcare system upgrades at the hospital located in Delta. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

One in ten Americans report facing three or more chronic health conditions. Eric Galatas of the Colorado News Connection has the report.

