KVNF Regional Newscast: December 29, 2023

Republicans and Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District have been reacting to Representative Lauren Boebert’s announcement that she will run in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in next year’s election.

Adam Frisch, a Democrat from Aspen who lost to Boebert in 2022 by only 546 votes, said in a press release Thursday that quote “Boebert is running scared from CD-3…” Anna Stout, the Grand Junction mayor who is facing Frisch in the Democratic primary said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that quote “A third term would mean she cashes in on a lifetime pension, and she knowsCD-3 was poised to deny her that.”

Boebert, whose seat in the 3rd Congressional District was seen as vulnerable, said Wednesday she will move to the 4th Congressional District in 2024. The district comprises Colorado’s Eastern Plains as well as Douglas County and Loveland. Since redistricting in 2021, it is more favorable to Republicans.

The two-term Congresswoman from Silt was facing several Republican challengers in the 3rd.

Jeff Hurd, an attorney from Grand Junction, had picked up several key Republican endorsements prior to Boebert’s announcement. Hurd announced another endorsement on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, and said in a statement that he quote “will fight every day to ensure this seat stays in Republican hands.”

Another Republican challenger, Russ Andrews, an engineer from Carbondale said in a statement that he was a problem solver, he’s the Republican voters should pick.

Andrews wished Boebert a successful run in the fourth district.

As previously reported by KVNF News, Unify Montrose initiated a community-driven project earlier this year to tackle Montrose's childcare crisis.

There are over 2,600 children in Montrose in need of childcare, according to a housing needs study conducted by the City of Montrose.

Unify Montrose was one response to those findings. Now, after weeks of discussions, the nonprofit’s volunteer delegates have proposed a few different solutions.

There was overwhelming support for increased on-site childcare incentives for businesses as well as a comprehensive Montrose Child Care Resources Website. That website would act as a centralized online portal offering childcare resources, financial aid information, and include links to local/state websites, along with training opportunities.

One of the more popular proposals was for an after-school program called “Camp Montrose.” The program would be a partnership between Montrose youth program providers, childcare centers and the school district.

Families would have access to care after school, on no-school days, and summer programming for K-8 students. Delegates also pushed for more coordination of support for family caregivers, expanding services, and encouraging more individuals to become caregivers.

To learn more about Unify Montrose and its proposed childcare solutions, visit unifymontrose.org

As agriculture producers navigate the winter season and anticipate the coming spring, KVNF’s Lisa Young reminds listeners about several conferences in our region focusing on agriculture and food. We also hear an important report on the USDA’s WIC program.

