KVNF Regional Newscast: January 9, 2023

Denver saw a record number of migrant arrivals from the US-Mexico border last month. Late last week, Delta County law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at a ranch near Austin. A new temporary traffic signal at the Montrose Regional Airport is on the way. The first conventional uranium mining done in the U.S. in eight years is underway at three mines in Utah and Arizona. The new year is getting off to a rocky start for one local mental health care provider due to ongoing Medicaid billing issues with Rocky Mountain Health Plans.