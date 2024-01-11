KVNF Regional Newscast: January 11, 2023

Due to legislative changes in the state, several counties, including those in our region, will be delaying tax roll certification until January 24. The Colorado Dept of Education released its high school graduation and drop out statistics on Tuesday. The victim of a homicide that transpired in Delta last week was found buried on his own property. Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol yesterday for Colorado’s 2024 legislative session. The much anticipated co-working space at the Delta Library is now open with plans to open the maker space in the next few months.