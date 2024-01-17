KVNF Regional Newscast: January 17, 2023

Grief counseling is being offered to Cedaredge Elementary School students in Delta County following the death of two local children in Routt County on Saturday.

The two children, ages three and seven, have not been named. They were killed on Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide committed by their father James "Jake" Hill. The seven-year-old was a student at Cedaredge Elementary.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office said on social media that officers had responded to a welfare check request at a Phippsburg home when they found Hill and the two children dead. Hill was reportedly involved in an ongoing child custody case filed in Delta County in October.

Kurt Clay, assistant superintendent for DCSD, told KVNF that a team of counselors and therapists are supporting students and staff at Cedaredge Elementary school.

Coloradans receiving their Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refunds will not be taxed this filing season.

Colorado Newsline reports that this news comes after concerns arose due to new IRS guidance in August, which left open the possibility of taxing TABOR refunds for the 2023 tax year. This means that Coloradans receiving TABOR refunds in 2023 won't need to report them as taxable income for the 2024 filing season.

TABOR refunds are a result of Colorado's constitutional amendment, approved by voters in 1992, which mandates refunds to taxpayers. The refunds for the current tax year are expected to be around $800, with a potential decrease in the coming years.

A heated debate unfolded during a Cedaredge Board of Trustees meeting over approving a liquor license for a new establishment, "The Liquor Vault.”

The prospective location, however, faced opposition from the owners of the existing liquor store, The Town Cellar, who argued that the new store did not meet the required 3,000-foot distance stipulated by Colorado liquor statutes. The Delta County Independent reported that trustees expressed concerns over measurement discrepancies.

The owners of the Town Cellar, Wesley Rackliff and Amanda Seaver, alleged that the Liquor Vault would stand only 2,914 feet from their establishment. The decision was deferred to a later meeting, with the possibility of considering a 100-foot variance.

People are continuing to gather across the region to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Glenda Strong Robinson, an associate minister and historian for the Second Baptist Church in Boulder, has very personal memories of Dr. King - she marched with him in 1968, a month before his assassination. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Minister Robinson shared her memories of 1968 with Jackie Sedley of KGNU and Report for America. Listen to tomorrow's newscast to hear the rest of the conversation.

That story was shared with us via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico, including KVNF.

The Colorado Republican Party endorsed Donald Trump for president this past weekend before the Iowa caucus. The Denver Post reports that’s despite party bylaws against endorsing candidates ahead of primary elections.

The state GOP has also already collected tens of thousands of dollars in ballot-access fees from other presidential candidates. More than two-thirds of the party’s central committee voted to support the endorsement Sunday night. Trump easily won the nation’s first primary contest in Iowa Monday.

Colorado and fifteen other states will hold primary elections on March 5 on Super Tuesday.

