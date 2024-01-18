© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2024

By Cassie Knust
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:42 PM MST
Kevin Inarelli (L) and Peter Ambrose (R) star in "A Walk in the Woods," a Magic Circle Players production in Montrose.
Johnny Lee
/
Magic Circle Players
Can enemies be friends? The answer may come after a walk in the woods. It's also a question that the cast of "A Walk in the Woods" focuses on in the Magic Circle Player’s newest production, which opened last week in Montrose.

Economic reports for the fourth quarter of 2023 are trickling in from Colorado Mesa University’s Dr. Nathan Perry. Montrose County School District is pursuing a potential bond measure on this fall’s ballot. The state Senate’s committee on agriculture held the first bill hearings of Colorado’s 2024 legislative session today.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
