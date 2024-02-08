KVNF Regional Newscast: February 8, 2024

The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), through the Division of Housing's State Housing Board, recently allocated $7.2 million dollars for 171 new affordable housing units around the state. Home Trust of Ouray County was granted $100,000 to assist with new construction of two affordable housing units in Ridgway.

The largest share, $2.3 million went to The Community Investment Alliance for the purchase of the Adventure Inn in La Plata County. The project will provide a long-term, stable location for a regional Bridge Housing Program to prevent homelessness. The motel features 25 rooms, each with a bathroom, refrigerator, and microwave.

The Hotchkiss - Crawford Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 2 pm Sunday February 25th at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss. In coming Society President Ben Bentele says there will be a number of interesting speakers and demonstrations.

Bentele says the Museum has a new website available thanks to a grant from the Bureau of Reclamation and the State Historical Preservation Office.

Montrose County has announced an increase in funding for the 2024 Turf Replacement Program, aimed at promoting water conservation by encouraging residents to adopt waterwise landscapes. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of water in the West, this next story takes us to Washington County, Utah — home to the city of St. George — which is one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation. But now, all that growth is on a collision course with the county’s limited supply of water. David Condos of KUER reports, the area’s leaders have a new plan to get more.