KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2024

Cole Buerger is running for the Democratic Primary in Colorado’s Senate District 5. A fifth generation Coloradoan, says he cares deeply about the communities in the district and wants to shake up the status quo. He will be facing Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum in the Democratic primary on June 25, 2024. State Representative Marc Caitlin, a Republican from Montrose, announced his run for SD5 on Wednesday. He will replace Senator Perry Will, who will run for Garfield County Commissioner.

A bill that would ban the possession and sale of assault weapons was introduced late Tuesday in the state legislature. It faces an uphill battle. A similar bill last year didn’t make it through a legislative committee. Republicans and several Democrats voted it down. Last year’s bill would have outlawed the sale and transfer of certain semi-automatic guns, including large-caliber firearms and those that use high-capacity, detachable magazines. Conservatives and gun-rights groups say banning assault-style weapons goes too far and violates Coloradans’ second amendment rights.

Hotchkiss Mayor Jim Wingfield wants to schedule a work session to plan a water study and plan rate increases to receive Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) grants and other grant monies, reports the Delta County Independent. Wingfield also said the town is trying to secure more water and improve water, after public comments in the past two meetings regarding problems with fluoride.

As Coloradans continue to face higher prices, a new report sheds light on what is really driving inflation. Eric Galatas reports for the Colorado News Connection.

A coalition of conservation groups plans to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision not to list gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act in more parts of the West. Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.

