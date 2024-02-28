KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2024

Governor Polis and cabinet members released the second version of the climate action plan this week. The plan aims to cut greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030 and make progress toward net-zero greenhouse gas pollution by 2050.

First released in 2021, the original Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap laid out a set of near-term commitments to reduce emissions across economic sectors.

Roadmap 2.0 will build on previous actions to address emissions from transportation, electricity generation, buildings, oil and gas, industry, and agriculture/natural and working lands. In addition, Roadmap 2.0 includes a new section on Strategic Growth, including supporting sustainable housing development, expanding access to more transportation options, and preserving agricultural and natural lands.

The minimum number of voter and polling locations and drop boxes across the state are now open for the March 5th Presidential primary. As of late Sunday night just over 519,000 ballots have been returned to county clerk’s across Colorado.

This year’s Delta Health Foundation “Puttin’ on the Ritz” Gala held in January raised roughly $53,000 for local healthcare provider Delta Health, according to the Delta County Independent.

The event held at Heritage Hall at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, provided a formal dinner, live music, a bar, and numerous donated silent auction items as well as a few items for a live auction, including a shotgun, a painting made of eggshells and a puppy.

Delta Health Foundation Executive Director Darnell Place-Wise says the foundation provided $75,000 in support last year.

The Colorado Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in a case that could impact how liability claims brought by injured skiers.

The Miller family of Oklahoma sued Crested Butte, which is owned by Vail Resorts, after their 16-year-old daughter fell 30 feet off a chairlift and was permanently paralyzed as a result of her injuries.

The family’s attorney, Bruce Braley , argued to the Supreme Court that signing a waiver with a ski pass should not protect a resort from liability, due to the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Act, which governs ski lifts.

Attorney Mike Hoffman is representing Crested Butte. He argued that skiing is an inherently risky activity, which is why resorts have people sign waivers in the first place.

Challenge Aspen, Colorado Ski Country U-S-A, and the National Ski Areas Association have all signed onto the lawsuit in support of Crested Butte.

A museum exhibit, and accompanying book and film, are exploring the complicated history of Buffalo Soldiers in the West. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Clark Adomaitis of K-S-U-T and K-S-J-D has more.