KVNF Regional Newscast: March 1, 2024

On today’s Farm Friday we continue our conversation on mental health wellness for Colorado farmers, ranchers and ag producers. Chad Reznicek (REz-ne-check) is the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

The race for District Three Delta County Commissioner is becoming more crowded as Niko Woolf recently announced his intent. Woolf from Crawford will run as “unaffiliated”. He joins Stephen Reed from Hotchkiss and incumbent Wendell Koontz for the seat that represents the North Fork area of Delta County.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it a crime to falsify votes from the electoral college during a presidential race. Capitol Reporter Lucas Brady Woods says it’s one of several measures intended to increase election security ahead of November’s election.