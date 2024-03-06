KVNF Regional Newscast: March 6, 2024

The criminal trial against Tina Peters, former clerk for Mesa County, has been postponed, reports the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. The delay came after Peters fired her second set of attorneys last week. This is the second time the trial has been delayed. Peters faces numerous felony charges stemming from alleged election misconduct in 2020. A new trial date is set for July 31.

Conservative Larry Don Suckla, from Montezuma Cortez, recently announced his bid for House District 58. Suckla served as Montezuma County Commissioner serving eight years. Former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber has also declared his intent for House District 58. The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose who is term limited. Catlin will now run for Sentate District 5.

Paonia Trustees unanimously decided to postpone the purchase of the old Vo Tech building, reports the Delta County Independent. Board members cited a “rushed time-line” proposed by the realtor, giving the town only two weeks to put up $25,000 in earnest funds and complete important inspections.

Paonia’s town attorney said the worst consequence to changing their minds on purchasing the property after signing the contract would be losing the earnest money, and the contract is contingent upon the board receiving the RAISE grant, which has a 25% match from the town.

Paonia Mary Bachran spoke with KVNF following preliminary approval of the board to pursue purchasing the building after the February 13th meeting. The mayor detailed how the building would be used if purchased including moving town staff, the police department, public works department and the senior center.

Following discussion at the last town council meeting, councilors voted to table signing a purchase contract and asked for a tour of the building. Bachran told the board that she obtained over 100 signatures and several letters of support, some coming from agencies who favor the purchase.

State Representative Barbara McLachlan says this year will be her last session at the legislature. The Democratic from Durango, who represents House District 59, spoke with KVNF's Laura Palmisano her about plan to "retire" from state office and what she hopes to accomplish this session at the Colorado Capitol.