KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2024

Super Tuesday proved a bit interesting as Nikki Haley picked up 33.4 percent of the Colorado Republican and or Unaffilated vote. Donald Trump, the party’s frontrunner, took the contest with 63.2 percent of the vote. On the Democratic side, President Biden received 83.5 percent while 8 percent of registered Democrats were undecided. This was the first time that Democrats were able to select undecided on their primary ballots. Total voter turnout for the primary in Colorado was just under 36 percent.

Colorado lawmakers have introduced a bill to license funeral home workers. As KUNC’s Scott Franz reports, the bill is a response to more than a dozen cases of misconduct in recent years.

Coloradans have been losing their health insurance when they need it most. Eric Galatas has more.

The Colorado River is shrinking due to climate change. And states that use it are at odds about how to share its water. The current rules for managing the river expire in 2026 and need to be replaced. states are on deadline to submit a first draft next week, but they have not agreed on just one proposal. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau.