KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2024

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we check in with Rod Bain and USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey for our Western Water and Snowpack Update.

TOP STORY:

Colorado Secretary of State’s Office verified that Curtis M. McCrackin, Republican candidate for Colorado's Third Congressional District, submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 25th State Primary ballot. Election officials are still waiting for completed petitions from seven other Republicans vying for the office including Grand Junction Attorney Jeff Hurd. Candidate petitions are due March 19th. Petitioners need 1,500 verified signatures to be placed on the primary ballot.

NOTE: There are Four main ways for a candidate to access the ballot in Colorado:

• Political Party Candidate Nomination

• Political Party Candidate Petition

• Unaffiliated Candidate Petition

• Write-in Affidavit

https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/Candidates/files/HowToRunForOffice.pdf

Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office announced 15 final recipients of the Colorado State Outdoor Recreation grant . Since 2022, these grants have helped fund regional projects across the state that are advancing Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry and strengthening local economies.

Ouray Ice Park received $200,000 to support operational expenses related to the Our Water, Our Future campaign. The project will diversify the ice park’s water source and decrease pressure on the local community to regulate water usage.

Colorado recently became a leading state in giving citizens free access to judicial opinions and decisions. Every case of the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals is now available online going back to statehood and territorial days.

In 2022, Rep. Mike Weissman and Rep. Matt Soper, both serving on the House Judiciary Committee, passed a bill which required the Judiciary to create a website giving citizens free, online access, in a searchable format to all appellate and supreme court cases from statehood to present day.

The law is named the “Justice Gregory Hobbs Public Access to Case Law Act” to honor the memory of the former Colorado Supreme Court justice. who was a passionate advocate for improving Coloradans’ access to justice through the courts.

As the world races to extract more lithium in the name of a greener future, the Gunnison Valley may be the location of one of Colorado's only active commercial lithium mines. KVNF’s Brody Wilson has more on what potentially lies ahead for the area.